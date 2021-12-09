Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Pulmonx by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 621,720 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

