Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.95. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 936 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

