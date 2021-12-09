Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Position Lifted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,436 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

PB opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

