ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.30. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 914,278 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

