ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 10.9%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.22. 170,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 190,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,558,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 198.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

