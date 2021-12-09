Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.