Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $530.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.