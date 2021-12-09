Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

