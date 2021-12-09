Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,820 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 171.76, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

