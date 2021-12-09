Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,820 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 171.76, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Story: Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.