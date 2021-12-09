Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 866,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 722,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexco Resource by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXU shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.07. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.