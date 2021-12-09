Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WPP by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WPP by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP opened at $73.35 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $75.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

