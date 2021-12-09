Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,156,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

