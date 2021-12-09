Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 36.75.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 44.72 on Thursday. Lucid Group Inc has a 1-year low of 9.84 and a 1-year high of 64.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is 37.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.