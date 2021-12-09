Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 72.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

