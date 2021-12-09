Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 6,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,987. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

