PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PREKF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,056. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.