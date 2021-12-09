PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.30. 7,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 292,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,929. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

