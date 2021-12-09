Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 360 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.75 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

