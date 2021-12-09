Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Amundi acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $80,079,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $160.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

