Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.