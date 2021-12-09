Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $35.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTK stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.83. Playtika has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

