PlayDapp (PLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $378.68 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $378.68 million and approximately $85.50 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

