PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.50.

PJT opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

