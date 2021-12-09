Piper Sandler Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $133.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,984 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

