Piper Sandler Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $133.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.
Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,984 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
