Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

