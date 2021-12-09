Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,428. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.98 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

