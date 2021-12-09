PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years.
Shares of PHK stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $7.18.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
