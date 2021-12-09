PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PHK stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

