Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.37 on December 21st

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

