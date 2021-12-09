Pigeoncoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,681.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $827,701.11 and $9,681.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003588 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000142 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

