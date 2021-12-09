Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $8.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 19,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

