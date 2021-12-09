Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $8.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 19,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78.
In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
