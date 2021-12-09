Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.61. 31,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,644. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phreesia by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.