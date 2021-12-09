Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. Photronics has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $122,782. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

