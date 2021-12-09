Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $122,782. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.