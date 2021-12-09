Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 12,517 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,223,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

