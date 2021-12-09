Phala Network (PHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81.81 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $126.84 million and $81.81 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00220184 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

