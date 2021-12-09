PGGM Investments Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,223 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.