PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,056 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ball were worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

BLL opened at $93.94 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

