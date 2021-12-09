PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $43,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $361.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

