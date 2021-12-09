PGGM Investments Buys 115,177 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 115,177 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

