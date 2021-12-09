PGGM Investments Buys 1,042 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hershey were worth $50,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $183.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.65. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

