Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.88 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after buying an additional 2,011,610 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

