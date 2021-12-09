Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.88 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.
In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after buying an additional 2,011,610 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.