Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,226,302. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

