Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,755. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

