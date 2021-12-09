Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Agrify accounts for 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agrify were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agrify by 171.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Agrify by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGFY traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGFY shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

