PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,691,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $190.32 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.74.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

