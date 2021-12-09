Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $854.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,380,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,962,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

