Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 800.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $511.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.22 and a 200 day moving average of $498.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

