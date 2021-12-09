Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. ITT makes up 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ITT by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.72. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.18.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

