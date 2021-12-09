Peony (PNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54,788.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Peony has a market cap of $23.29 million and $54,788.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 66,913,766 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

