Pentair plc (PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 4th

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Pentair has decreased its dividend by 44.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.